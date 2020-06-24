Netflix and TV: Watch Online 10 New And Returning Shows

- Advertisement -

In case you are wondering what to see on Netflix now, or you’re on the lookout for new TV shows to test out, you have certainly come to the right location.

Coronavirus lockdown limitations are finally beginning to ease across the country, but many folks would continue to spend a lot of time at home for the foreseeable future.

Here, we’ll discuss the top 10 new and returning series on Netflix, Hulu, and traditional television networks that people are watching most.

Following three months of isolation due to lockdown restrictions throughout the nation, as constraints ease to a degree in all 50 states, people are beginning to venture outside again.

We’ve been feeling quarantine exhaustion for quite a while now, so it is great to have the ability to see family and all of the friends we have been away from this time. Everyone needs to be secure, which means wearing a face mask outside your home and using hand sanitizer.

Considering the best selling coronavirus face masks, Amazon only price $0.50 each, there is no excuse to become reckless.

Of course, there’s also nothing wrong with continuing to be extra cautious. In reality, the lockdown restrictions in countries across the united states have caused some people to stay home even more and be more careful.

We can see what is happening in areas like California, Texas, Arizona, and Florida, in which people are currently running about without masks. New coronavirus instances are skyrocketing in others and those countries, which functions as an essential reminder that we will not be out of the woods soon when it comes to COVID-19.

That’s correct, we’re still going to be spending plenty of time to come, but we have some show recommendations to see on TV, Netflix, and streaming services to help pass the time.

I was wondering what to begin? Around once the hive mind of the internet can do all the heavy lifting for 19, do not bother digging. The developers behind TV Time release lists reveal the top-rated new and returning series that everybody is watching.

The TV Time app lets Android and iPhone users track what shows they are watching, so it provides excellent insights into which series are popular each 38, and it is using by over 14 million people.

This week’s list from TV Time starts with a surprise because the #1 set of the week is not a Netflix original. Instead, it’s the brand new dramedy series Love, Victor on Hulu. New and coming Netflix series compose the next five spots on the listing: Mr. Iglesias is #2, The Order is #3, Coronavirus, Described is #4, The Politician is #5, and Women from Ipanema comes in at #6. Four of the five shows have new seasons that were recently released, while fresh episodes of this timely docuseries Coronavirus, Described have assured the series’ continued popularity.

Tomorrow is Ours comes in at #7 with this week’s record, but the real story here’s the yield of USA’s fantastic anthology series The Sinner at #8. Season 3 ended some time ago, but the show is currently seeing a resurgence right now. The first time was by far the very best, but all 3 seasons are excellent, so definitely check it out if you have not seen it.

Nostalgia pushes Power Rangers on Nickelodeon to #9 on this week's record, and One Day at a Time on Pop closes things out at #10.