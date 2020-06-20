- Advertisement -

NASA now enables you to tag images snapped to assist it, and future Mars missions browse the Red Planet’s surface.

The application, called AI4Mars, can be accessed online via a web browser.

Labeled images will be combined to create a consensus on regions of the surface that seem safe and those that need to be avoided.

Mars is an incredibly exciting place not only for scientists but also for casual science fans and distance lovers in general. Together with the Curiosity rover hanging around on the Red Planet’s surface, we treated stunning images, but engaging in the mission is feasible for the majority of us. That only changed.

NASA launched a new program called AI4Mars that allows anyone and everyone to help direct the Curiosity rover on its journey throughout the planet. You can access the tool through your internet browser, and it is a way to burn a few minutes while helping the knowledge of our closest neighbor that is Earth-like of humanity.

Now, you won’t be able to steer the rover yourself. That would be absurd, and NASA obviously can’t trust a lot of individuals to make significant decisions with its priceless bit of hardware that is Mars-exploring. However, the AI4Mars tool does let you tag pieces of the Martian terrain. You can label soil, sand, stones, and other attributes the rover should gravitate toward or attempt to avoid.

Your labels will be fed into a database together with observations from other people using the identical tool. After crunching all of the data, the program needs to have a consensus on what the rover is seeing. This will help the rover itself to understand what it sees and NASA’s Curiosity team.

NASA describes the AI4Mars campaign as follows:

You’re going to be using your superior cognitive and artistic abilities to label images from the Curiosity Rover, jointly creating the very first open navigation-classification dataset of the Red Planet it’ll be used — such as the cityscapes dataset — from groups to train rovers to understand Martian surroundings, laying the way for future missions to unlock the secrets of the closest neighbor!

It is a relatively fresh way to contribute to NASA’s Mars missions without needing to be smart enough to get work in the space agency (we know we would fall short).

NASA’s Perseverance rover is now scheduled for launch on July 20th. NASA still intends on launching the assignment on time, although the first launching date, July 17th, needed to be pushed back because of problems not related to the rover itself. The space agency suggested that if new issues pop up, the launch window could be stretched as far as August 15th to be sure the Perseverance makes it from 2021 to Mars.