NASA is sending a spacecraft to slam into the side of a small asteroid in 2022.

The asteroid is part of a binary pair, and it just got a brand new name.

The assignment could help NASA plan for a future in which it’s to redirect an asteroid to prevent a collision with Earth.

Asteroids are all around us always. We hear about the most important and most dangerous ones regularly, but we do not have any solution if you were to come speeding directly for Earth, to protect ourselves. NASA is among the agencies working on how best to save us. The DART mission, which stands for Dual Asteroid Redirection Test, will test the feasibility of pushing against an asteroid off course by slamming a spacecraft and will launch in 2021.

The DART is currently targeting is a binary pair comprising a much smaller one and a larger stone. The duo had been collectively called Didymos, together with the more significant “moon” stone being known merely as Didymos B. Now, with the assignment about the horizon, NASA decided it needed a better naming scheme, so the tiny moon now has its name: Dimorphous.

Although crashing a spacecraft to the side of an asteroid, NASA believes it’s what, although crashing a spaceship, is business.

The launch of the mission in 2021 should match nicely with the approach of this Didymos system. That’s when the DART spacecraft will make its movement, beating into the smaller rock as astronomers on Earth maintain a close watch on how things change.

The idea here is pretty simple: A impactor like a small spacecraft may be deployed well, posing a threat to Earth. The change in the asteroid’s trajectory may be modest, but it will be amplified through the years If it smashes to the rock, and by the time the asteroid could have struck our world, it ends up missing by a safe space.

It’s among the primary theories if we can see one coming in the 29, concerning how best to prevent an asteroid strike. It wouldn’t do us much good if we can’t place the space rock from afar, but NASA and other space agencies do a great job of discovering the larger, more potentially dangerous stones in advance of them posing and danger to Earth.

In terms of why NASA decided that the moon needed its name, that is, the DART team has some reasons. ““Dimorphos, which means two forms,’ reflects the standing of this item as the first celestial body to have the’form’ of its orbit significantly changed by humanity — in this case, from the DART impact,” Kleomenis Tsiganis, a DART staff member, said in a statement. “As such, it is going to be the first thing to be known to individuals by two, quite distinct forms, the one seen by DART before impact and the other seen by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera, a couple of years later.”

We will have to wait for a little before we understand the tiny asteroid moon affected, but it could provide information that is essential to scientists and NASA and maybe even saves down the road.