NASA Is Offering Up To $20,000 For Your Lunar Toilet Designs In Advance

NASA is offering up to $20,000 for your lunar toilet designs ahead of its Artemis assignments to the Moon.

The toilet has to be compact but also hold lots of waste while also being relatively silent.

The competition is open until August 17th, so get your designs ready and be a part of poop history.

Toilets are proper, are not they? It depends on gravity to do its thing, although the modern bathroom is a marvel of engineering. That makes it a unique item of equipment, and it is not something astronauts would have some use for. Peeing in zero gravity is a high tech event, but what about falling a few two on the closest neighbor of Earth?

NASA wants this question answered, so it is putting its money where its butt is and offering $20,000 for the ideal bathroom design which will work not only in microgravity but additionally in the lunar surface. That's an entire chunk of change to drawing up a Moon bathroom, but it gets better: Even if you don't create the winning design, there are still tremendous benefits for winning 2nd and 3rd place, who can take home $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The Moon isn't entirely devoid of gravity, but its pull is simply around one-sixth of what it is on Earth. You can still do your business and watch it tumble to the ground (or, preferably, a bowl of some kind ), but the whole"flushing" mechanism is something you'll have to work out on your own.

There are other restrictions, too, including size. The toilet can’t be more significant than 4.2 cubic feet, and it has to operate relatively gently, making no longer than 60 decibels worth of noise. As its capabilities, the bathroom has to capture both feces and urine at the same moment. Additionally, there are capacity requirements, and the toilet needs to have the ability to hole up to a liter of urine and around 500 grams of poo.

The Artemis assignments to the Moon will soon be different from those of the Apollo program. Back then, waste was not a lot of concern. Astronauts fired their gathered urine into an area and even left bags of poop. Having a bathroom that is suitable to use while spending some time around the Moon is a significant upgrade in contrast, but it's your choice to style it.

The competition will be open until August 17th, at which point the admissions will be closed, and the judging will begin. It's no guarantee that NASA will use the design submitted with the entry, however, the area agency is hoping to get some inspiration for its lunar toilet design, which means you could still be a part of history even if it's Moon poop history.