NASA Astronauts Dish on The Crew Dragon Ride To The International Space Station

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NASA astronauts dish on the Crew Dragon ride into the International Space Station, including how it felt about the Space Shuttle.

Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken reported the spacecraft worked well, and ISS commander Chris Cassidy said it was like a brand new car.

The astronauts will remain in space for up to several weeks: Space Station

By now, you’ve noticed the launching of this Crew Dragon, but opinions from the exterior of the spacecraft as it cruised skyward do not offer you a clue about what it felt like for the astronauts who were really inside it. In an interview with reporters on Monday, astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were pleased to share their experience to travel into space in the shiny spacecraft of SpaceX.

So what was it like? Reasonably subtle, following the two guys, and it even had the classic”new car smell,” according to Chris Cassidy, the current commander of the International Space Station.

The majority of the vehicles which travel to it and the International Space Station are older. Many have been in existence for a lengthy time, although they are incredible machines. The Crew Dragon is also, in contrast, brand-spanking-new. It’s sleek and tidy and ultra-high-tech, and the duo that flew inside were.

“Then when we got that hatch available, you can tell it was a brand-new vehicle, with smiley faces on the opposite side, smiley face on mine, just as though you had bought a brand new car, the same kind of reaction,” Cassidy gushed throughout the meeting.

  • It fitted that the two astronauts to produce the maiden voyage in Crew Dragon were both Hurley and Behnken, as both men have spent some time aboard the Space Shuttle and could offer a direct contrast between what that experience was like and how it felt to ride in the Crew Dragon.
“Shuttle had solid rocket boosters, those burnt very demanding for the first seventy-five moments,” Hurley explained. “The first phase with Falcon 9 has been a far smoother ride.”

“So the first stage engines shut off, and then it took a little time between the booster dividing and then the Merlin vacuum starting,” Hurley told reporters. “At that point, we go from approximately three Gs to zero Gs for; I don’t understand, a half another probe. Then, if Merlin vacuum engine fires, then we begin accelerating again.(Space Station)

Hurley noted that the Merlin engine generated some turbulence within the motor vehicle. “It got a little rougher with the Merlin vacuum, and it is going to be interesting to talk to the SpaceX folks to discover why it was a tiny bit rougher ride around the next stage than it had been for the shuttle on these three chief engines.”(Space Station)

The spacecraft and its two astronauts will stay on the ISS for as long as many months. SpaceX is undoubtedly keen to complete its certification and to get Crew Dragon back house, although NASA is still determining how much time it wants the duo to remain in the area.(Space Station)

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NASA Astronauts Dish on The Crew Dragon Ride To The International Space Station

