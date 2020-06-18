My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

My Brilliant Friend is an Italian- and Neapolitan-language coming-of-age drama television series. The series gained a positive momentum amount the audience community in various regions of different parts of the countries. The series has completed the second season of the series consisting of 16 episodes, each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes with more than millions active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss My Brilliant Friend season 3 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Saverio Costanzo creates the series. It follows the Drama, Coming-of-ageā genre. The series is named after the first of four novels in the Neapolitan Novels series by Elena Ferrante. The story of the series is written by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, Saverio Costanzo, and directed by Saverio Costanzo and Alice Rohrwacher. The series has been developed to entertain the audience located in the United States and Italy through two different television channel network.

When is My Brilliant Friend Season 3 expected Release Date?

My Brilliant Friend is expected to be released during the mid,2021. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. We have analyzed the release date of the third season of the series by comparing the previous seasons of the series. For those who are inserted in series from the USA can enjoy the series through HBO, from Italy through Rai 1. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of My Brilliant Friend Season 3. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In My Brilliant Friend Season 3?

As of now, we don’t have any official information about the My Brilliant Friend Season 3. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any significant change in the cast details of the series. The development has planned to retain the significant cast from the previous season of the series.

Fans can enjoy their favorite cast in the upcoming season. We have compiled the gathered cast information for you to get the glimpses of performance cast included in My Brilliant Friend Season 3.

Following are the cast included in My Brilliant Friend Season 3

Elisa Del Genio,

Ludovica Nasti,

Anna Rita Vitolo as Immacolata Greco,

Luca Gallone as Vittorio Greco,

Imma Villa as Manuela Solara,

Antonio Milo as Silvio Solara,

Adriano Tammaro as Michele Solara,

Valentina Acca as Nunzia Cerullo,

Antonio Buonanno as Fernando Cerullo,

Dora Romano as Miss Oliviero,

Antonio Pennarella as Don Achille Carracci,

Nunzia Schiano as Nella Incardo,

Kristijan Di Giacomo

Giovanni Amura as Stefano Carracci,husband

Tommaso Rusciano

Gennaro De Stefano as Rino Cerullo,

Alessandro Nardi

Francesco Serpico as Nino Sarratore,

Giuliana Tramontano

Federica Sollazzo as Pinuccia Carracci,

Don Achille’s daughter

Anna Redi as Professor Galiani,

Lucia Manfuso,

Ulrike Migliaresi as Ada Cappuccio,

Domenico Cuomo

Christian Giroso as Antonio Cappuccio,

Francesco Catena,

Eduardo Scarpetta as Pasquale Peluso,

Vincenzo Vaccaro,

Giovanni Buselli as Enzo Scanno,

Giovanni Cannata as Armando Galiani,

Francesco Russo as Bruno Soccavo,

Bruno Orlando as Franco Mari,

Daria Deflorian as Adele Airota,

Matteo Cecchi as Pietro Airota,