My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Cast Details & All Update

- Advertisement -

My Brilliant Friend is an Italian and Neapolitan language coming-of-age drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut on November 18, 2018. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the second season of the series in May 2019. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the series at regular interval of time. As many might have already watched the second season of the series which completed recently. In this article, I’ll discuss My Brilliant Friend season 3, release date, cast and everything you need to know.

The series is created by Saverio Costanzo, directed by Saverio Costanzo, Alice Rohrwacher. The story of the series is written by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, Saverio Costanzo. Story is based on the Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante. Lorenzo Mieli, Domenico Procacci, Mario Gianani, Guido De Laurentiis, Elena Recchia, Jennifer Schuur, Paolo Sorrentino are the executive producers of the television series. Productoin companies involved in producing the series are Wildside, Fandango, Umedia, The Apartment, Mowe.

My Brilliant Friend Season 3: Is It Renewed?

Yes, My Brilliant Friend season 3 has been renewed. The development has renewed the season of the series after analysing the audience response rate. Fans are extremely excited to know about the renewal update of the third season of the series. They expressed their happiness by posting posts on social media. As of now, these are the announcement related to the renewal of My Brilliant Friend season 3.

Who Are The Cast Included in My Brilliant Friend Season 3?

We don’t have any information about the cast details of My Brilliant Friend season 3. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the television web series. Fans can enjoy their favourite cast in the third season of the series if the information is true. As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of the television series. We provide cast information from the previous season.

Following are the cast included in My Brilliant Friend

Elisa Del Genio,

Genio,

Ludovica Nasti,

Imma Villa as Manuela Solara,

Antonio Milo as Silvio Solara,

Adriano Tammaro,

Valentina Acca as Nunzia Cerullo,

Antonio Buonanno as Fernando Cerullo,

Dora Romano as Miss Oliviero,

Antonio Pennarella as Don Achille Carracci,

Nunzia Schiano as Nella Incardo,

Kristijan Di Giacomo

Tommaso Rusciano

Alessandro Nardi

Giuliana Tramontano

Anna Redi

Lucia Manfuso,

Domenico Cuomo,

Francesco Catena,

Vincenzo Vaccaro,

Giovanni Cannata as Armando Galiani,

Francesco Russo as Bruno Soccavo,

Bruno Orlando as Franco Mari,

Daria Deflorian as Adele Airota,

Matteo Cecchi as Pietro Airota,

Antonio Maglione as Alfonso,

Enrico D’Errico as Pier Paolo Pasolini,

Giustiniano Alpi as Rolando Berti,

Alessandro Bertoncini as Carlo Fortini,

Francesco Saggiomo as Dino Cerullo,

Ilaria Zanotti as Giulia Cristaldi,

Maria Rosaria Bozzon as Titina,

Giulia Mazzarino as Maria Rosa Airota,

Maurizio Tabani as Professor Tarratano,

Gabriele Vacis as Guido Airota.