Moto G8 Power Lite Will Be Available For Sale At Noon Today, You Will Get Many Attractive Offers

By- Ajeet Kumar
Users can buy Moto G8 Power Lite smartphones through the e-commerce website Flipkart. This smartphone of the budget range has 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 processor

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Motorola recently launched its budget range smartphone Moto G8 Power Lite in the Indian market. In this smartphone, users will get the facility from a strong battery to a strong processor. If you want to buy this smartphone, then tell me that it will be available for sale today at noon. Users can also take advantage of many attractive offers with the phone. Let’s know about its price, offers, and specifications in detail.

Price and availability of Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite has been launched in the same storage variant and is priced at Rs 8,999. It can be purchased from the e-commerce website Flipkart at noon today. This smartphone is available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color options.

Moto G8 Power Lite offers

According to the information given on Flipkart, if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank card to buy Moto G8 Power Lite, then you will get a discount offer of 5 percent. At the same time, 5 percent off is also being given on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Users can also buy this smartphone with the No Cost EMI option.

Specifications of Moto G8 Power Lite

The triple rear camera setup has been given in Moto G8 Power Lite. In the phone, users will get 16MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. While for video calling and selfie, it has an 8MP camera with f / 2.0 aperture. The phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which users can expand as per their requirements.

Moto G8 Power Lite has a 6.5-inch HD + IPS LCD. Based on the Android 10 OS, this smartphone works on the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It has a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support for power backup. The phone has a USB Type C charging feature and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

Ajeet Kumar

Also Read:   The Amazon Fire TV: New Free TV tab With Roku and Samsung
Also Read:   Google Chrome: Collect Related Tabs Together in Groups, Making it Easier or Fast
