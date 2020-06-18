Monster Musume Season 2: Premiere Date, Characters?

- Advertisement -

Written and illustrated by Takemaru Inui, Monster Musume is a Japanese fantasy anime television series based on a manga series. The manga series was first published on March 19, 2012. Season 1 of Monster Musume premiered on July 8, 2015.

Monster Musume Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Season 2 of the show has not been consequently confirmed yet. But there’s still some time left before we can worry about the show’s future. Our further guess is that Monster Musume season 2 release date could be somewhere in 2020 or 2021. Accordingly, we shall update this section as soon as we get the official news.

Monster Musume Characters:

Kimihito Kurusu Miia Papi Centorea Shianus Suu Rachnera Arachnera Meroune Lorelei

