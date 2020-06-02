Monster musume season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

We all have been drawn to fantasy stories at some of the other points in life when we were young. When these fantasies of ours were picturized through movies, series, or stories, it made us go crazy for them. Monster Musume is one such fantasy anime series that will draw you towards your dream world.

There is a piece of good news for you all. The fantasy anime Monster Musume is coming back. After a long wait of almost four and a half years, the anime is confirmed for its Season 2. Without wasting time, let’s move forward to all the necessary details to need to know about the upcoming season.

Although it was mentioned that “Monster Musume” season 2 is already in production, Lerche Studio has yet to make an official announcement about the series’ renewal. It was also said that the expected premiere date is within this year and this too must be confirmed by the producers first.

“Monster Musume” season 2 is also known as “Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls.” it is originally a manga series that was published by Tokuma Shoten in Japan in 2012. It was later released in the U.S. by Seven Seas Entertainment and was made to an anime series in 2015. The first season had 12 episodes, so the second is also expected to feature the same number of episodes.

Cast

It stars Junji Majima as the voice of Kurusu Kimihito, Sora Amamiya as Miia, Ari Ozawa as Papi, Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, Mayuka Nomura as Suu, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Ai Kakuma as Lala, Yū Kobayashi as Ms. The more new characters are expected to take part of their role.

Plot

Plot for Dragon Musume Season 2. … The plot of the anime is that dreams and reality are becoming the same and one. Because of Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act, the dream side has become a reality for humans. They know more about the creatures and are living with them.

The story of Monster Musume is instead a different one. The anime is about the existence of mythical-fantasy creatures such as centaurs, harpies, mermaids, lamias, and the other beasts. The anime tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act, thereby making their existence known to human society as well. Since then, these creatures and human beings are co-existing. And they are learning each other’s ways to live harmoniously together.

Release

Monster Musume Season 2 will be released in Fall-2021. The best guess is perhaps or for the autumn of next time after that though there is not any data provided by the studio. Season 1 of the series finished on September 23, 2015, also aired in July 2015.

Stay tuned for more updates!