“Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, a popular fantasy anime, is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Okayado. These anime series take the viewers into the land of mythical creatures such as centaurs, mermaids, harpies, and lamias.

It erases the line between the real world and imaginary world, but it has some twists which add comic elements to this anime.

The series focuses on the life of a Japanese student, Kimihito Kurusu. The story takes a sharp turn when he mistakenly involves the “Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program.

The first season of this anime series premiered on July 6, 2015, and ended on September 22, 2015.

Now, its fans are waiting for the arrival of the second season of this series. Let’s check what information we have about the second season of Monster Musume.

Release date of “Monster Musume” Season 2

The makers have not yet spoken any word regarding the arrival of season 2 of “Monster Musume.” However, fans are predicting that the second season may arrive in 2021. For now, considering the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can be predicted accurately.

The expected plot of “Monster Musume” Season 2

This series revolves around the struggle of a student, Kimihito Kurusu, when the government announces the “Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program. In this program, mythical such as centaurs, harpies, mermaids, and lamias will be living with human families. Though Kimihito did not participate in this program under certain circumstances, numerous “liminal” acquire shelter in his home. He starts facing problems when many liminal girls get attracted to him. The story takes a sharp turn when he is asked to marry one of the liminal girls.

The second season is likely to portray the further struggle of Kimihito to live in peace. It may also reveal to whom Kimihito will get married.

Stay with us for more updates.

