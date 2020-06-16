“Mob Psycho 100” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

One of the popular action anime television series, “Mob Psycho 100”, is a perfect blend of comic and supernatural elements.

It is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by ONE.

This series revolves around a middle school going boy named “Shigeo Kageyama”. This boy seems to be a common boy but has strong psychic power.

So far, this stunning series has released two seasons. This series has received a positive response from critics and was praised for its visual style, concepts of heroism, and portrayal of characters.

The first season of this series premiered in July 2016 and ended in September 2016. The second season it was aired between January and April, 2019. This series has a global fan base. It became so popular that it is all available on Netflix and Crunchyroll with English dub. It also premiered on Adult Swim's Toonami block in 2018.

Now, viewers are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the third season of Mob Psycho 100. Let’s see what we know about season 3.

Release date of “Mob Psycho 100” Season 3

Sadly, the makers of this popular anime series have not yet announced the arrival of season 3 of “Mob Psycho 100”.

But, considering that this series is quite popular among fans, we will soon get the news of the arrival of season 3.

Season 3 may likely arrive in 2022. However, nothing has announced officially yet.

The expected plot of “Mob Psycho 100” Season 3

“Mob Psycho 100” focuses on a middle school boy named Shigeo Kageyama. His nickname, Mob, usually calls him. Though he seems to be normal and not so popular guy, he is an esper. He has strong psychic power. He is in a constant struggle of learning to control his abilities. To control his abilities, he works under Reign Arataka, an imposter who considers himself an esper.

He wants to lead a normal life, but his powers seem to break all the limits as he encounters other Espers.

It seems that season 3 will be full of action and will be more thrilling with Mob facing more hurdles. It is likely to meet the expectations of its fans.

The cast of “Mob Psycho 100” Season 3

Though, no official information has been given regarding the cast. But the fans are likely to hear Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen, and Akio Ôtsuka as a narrator Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama and many others.

Stay with us for more updates.