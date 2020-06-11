Xiaomi Launches Mi Notebook 14 Series Laptops In India

- Advertisement -

Regular variants of the Mi NoteBook 14 series have been launched with Intel Core i5 processors while Horizon Edition has been launched with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its Mi Notebook 14 series laptops in the Indian market. This series has been launched with regular and Horizon Edition, which comes in five variants. Regular variants of the Mi NoteBook 14 series have been launched with Intel Core i5 processors, while Horizon Edition has been launched with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

Price and availability

The regular version of these laptops is priced at Rs. 41,999, while the base model of Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999. These laptops will be made available for sale in India from June 17. HDFC bank card users are being offered a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of these laptops. The base 8GB + 256GB model of the regular variant of Mi NoteBook 14 is priced at Rs 41,999. At the same time, its 8GB + 512GB and 8GB + 512GB Nvidia MX250 Edition are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively. The i5 8GB + 512GB variant of the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition costs Rs 54,999 and the i7 8GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 59,999.

Mi NoteBook 14 Regular Edition

The regular edition of Mi NoteBook 14 comes with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. These two types of graphics cards come with Intel Iris UHD620 or NVIDIA MX250 GPU. Talking about its other features, it has a 14-inch display that comes with a very thin bezel. The resolution of the display is 1920 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, it has an anti-glare coating. For connectivity, it has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Additionally, it has a USB 2.0 port.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

The design and hardware configuration of the Horizon Edition is slightly different from the base variants. It uses aluminum and magnesium alloy which is 17.15mm wide and weighs just 1.35 kg. It has a mercury gray color finishing. It comes in two variants, the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7. It uses NVIDIA MX350 GPU with 2GB of RAM for graphics. It has a Fast 1C charging feature of 65W. It can be charged via USB Type C port. It uses a 46Wh battery. The webcam is not provided in this edition.