Ben Platt has skated away on this river and maintained his corner of the sky.

Last fall, the Broadway star brought the internet to his knees on season 1 of Netflix‘s The Politician with a cover of Joni Mitchell’s”River” (and led some individuals to discover the presence of this superbly melancholy Christmas song). However, Platt is upping the ante in season 2 of the Ryan Murphy collection, which struck Netflix on Friday.

At the final installment of the season,” Election Day,” Payton (Platt) contributes to the Marie’s Crisis-esque piano bar at which he used to work in NYC. He tickles the ivories at the request of different restaurant-goers, and if asked for an encore, he sits down to provide a stunning rendition of”Corner of the Sky,” from the 1972 musical Pippin.

The tune is fitting Spent an entire season he’s prepared to be to chase that dream. “So many guys look destined/To settle for something small/But I, I will not rest/Till I understand I have all of it,” he sings, summing up the show’ thesis.

The performance is both heartfelt and emotional. About asserting his corner of the sky, his declaration is made by Payton. It is so effective; in fact, it virtually convinces his political opponent Dede Standish (Judith Light), to concede the election, thereby shifting the path of his entire life and livelihood. The power it has—the influence.

In some ways, “Corner of the Sky” has the Effect Payton wants”River” did. In season, the latter song was performed as a member of a memorial for River (David Corenswet). However, it was also a bald-faced strategy for Payton to curry compassion and favor in the student body presidential elections. He sings the song only from his heart, and it is this earnestness that produces results. And of course that the lyrics”Rivers belong where they can roam” make it the spiritual successor to his period 1 ballad.

Pippin only had a Tony-winning revival in 2013, but this performance might not only be the ticket into the New York State Senate of Payton; we believe it also does a great audition for the title role. Initially directed by Bob Fosse, Pippin has lyrics and music by Stephen Schwartz plus a book by Roger O. Hirson. It tells the story of Pippin, a young prince, searching for his purpose in life.

As Bette Midler’s Haddasah Gold puts it, “With a voice like yours, you should be on Broadway, not in politics.”

Rivers belong where they can ramble; eagles belong to Ben Platt belongs on, and where they could fly stage playing Pippin. Don’t make the rules.