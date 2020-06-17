- Advertisement -

The upcoming MCU Phase 4 Marvel movies will not include any standalone X-Men.

or Fantastic Four films even though they have characters that Disney currently controls following the Fox acquisition.

But a leaker asserts that one of the most well-known mutants will be released whenever Black Panther 2.

that is scheduled to be release in early May 2022.

The dear X-Men and Avengers team member will supposedly get a suit made of a different type of vibranium.

and Shuri will manufacture it.https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/06/alita-2-cast-plot-release-and-everything-you-want-to-know/

Everything is postponed for now, which means the arousing Avengers developments we’ve been craving might have to wait.

Avengers developments

The pandemic compelled Disney to postpone all MCU Stage 4 movies by several months.

The faster we go through Phase 4, the quicker we will reach the best parts.

That is not to say Phase 4 will be any less entertaining than previously.

However, this stage of Marvel adventures serves as the springboard for the next major storyline that will end having an Avengers movie as epic as Endgame.

It is a reconstruction phase intended to present new villains and new heroes.

including replacements for people who died or retired.

Step 4 will also install new storylines that allow Marvel to bring the characters it got from Fox into the MCU mix.

We have no idea how Marvel will take action.

but Phase 4 will be used to prepare for the arrival of these new characters.

And the X-Men member you need most to combine the Avengers might make his debut sooner than we believed.

We’ve had mutants in the Avengers for decades.

A mutant is currently the strongest Avenger, per Kevin Feige.

That’s Wanda, of course. We simply haven’t been referring to her that way.

It’s just that no one referred to these individuals as mutants. nor was Marvel able to present X-Men through the Infinity Saga.

Quicksilver could be back in WandaVision, and Wanda and Vision’s imaginary kids are mutants too.

MCU Phase 4 Marvel movies

Marvel could also find a way to fit Deadpool somewhere in Phase 4, in anticipation of this Deadpool 3 movie.

But the X-Men team member fans need to see joining the Avengers is Wolverine. He’s easily among the most obvious X-Men, and he also appears to be a member of the Avengers from the comics.

Having the rights to Wolverine and not adding him to the MCU could be a huge mistake, and Marvel probably won’t want to pass up the chance to reinvent Logan.

A notable but cryptic MCU leaker who posts info on Twitter claimed a couple of days back that Spider-Man could have a bright future in the MCU, as Disney and Sony will ink a new partnership.

At the same time, he also posted a short but potentially revealing message regarding Wolverine. “MCU is a way more dangerous location for Wolverine than you may think.

There is a good deal of advice to unpack in that conversation.

First of all, it implies that Wolverine could appear when May 6th, 2022.

when Black Panther two is suppose to be publish if the coronavirus pandemic does not delay it.

That is assuming Shuri does not create an appearance elsewhere, of course.

Black Panther 2 was the very first film Marvel confirmed beyond the MCU Stage 4 roster, thus we always assumed it’d be part of Phase 5.

Black Panther 2 was the very first film Marvel

Wardell also indicates that Shuri includes a future from the MCU, something we have always suspected for T’Challa’s clever sister.

Also interesting is the fact that Shuri will earn a nano suit for Wolverine. For that to happen, Wolverine would need to be a key participant in the grand scheme of all things.

It’s uncertain whether his claws will be made of adamantium or not.

However, the vibranium suit needs to come in handy.

Ultimately, Wardell especially mentioned the kind of shaking that Shuri will use, and that’s the Antarctic kind.

That is where the Savage Land is located, and where the X-Men may arise in the Avengers, based on a previous escape.

Wardell was the leaker who provide accurate Endgame plot details before the film premiere. so he access to inside sources.

That said, there’s no guarantee that any of his more recent forecasts will come true.