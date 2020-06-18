Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Release Date?

- Advertisement -

Camouflaj develops iron Man VR. It follows the story of Tony Stark, who has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a showdown.

Release Date:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR’s release date has been postponed a lot of times. Originally the release date was kept back in February. After that, they delayed the game to the 15th of May. Then later, it saw another delay due to the effects of COVID-19. Alongside The Last of Us Part II, Iron Man VR was delayed indefinitely. Fortunately, the game got a proper release date. The console manufacturer has now announced that Marvel’s Iron Man VR will finally release on the 3rd of July.