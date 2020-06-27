Home TV Series Netflix 'Manifest' Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New...
TV SeriesNetflix

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane crash survivors was renewed by the Peacock network, 10 weeks after its most recent season finale.

This is good news for founder Jeff Rake, who pitched the series as a six-season story. He told SyFy: “I pitched it, as somebody who didn’t have a prior serialized show before, with a roadmap and clear chapters along the way. We don’t always know the number of episodes we get per season, so we roll with the punches. However, the show would like to be six seasons”

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone at Manifest, celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: “Season 3 of @NBCManifest is OFFICIAL! Thank you for your support! For this reason, we get to keep this ride and I get to dust those glasses off. Now let’s figure out what happened to utilize [sic] on that plane.”

Also Read:   The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Although Manifest is coming back for Season 3, its release date hasn’t been confirmed. Season 1 started in September 2018, while Season 2 arrived in January 2020. As such, a 2021 release seems possible–but of course, all of that will be dependent on when the series can begin shooting.

Though programs have announced they are pushing the majority of their fall shows to January 2021 NBC hasn’t supported its 2020-2021 TV schedule, and its midseason reveals to spring of that year. If this is the case at NBC Manifest Season 3 might need to wait till May 2021 before it airs.

Also Read:   The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : Cast, Plot And Release Date.

Based on his Twitter celebrations over the renewal information, Dallas will go back to direct the cast of Season 3 (as will his eyeglasses ), as will fellow celebrity, Melissa Roxburgh.

Also Read:   Hold on for Your Family in'Manifest' Season 2, Episode 12 Recap:"Call Sign"

Manifest Season 3 will follow on from the events of Season 2, which saw Zeke Landon (played by Matt Long) resurrected while a tail fin from Flight 828 was fished out of the water off the coast of Cuba, suggesting the airplane is in two places at the same time.

Explaining to TVLine this can mean for Season 3, Rake said: “Once the entire world finds out about this tail fin, that’s going to re-trigger the worldwide evaluation and paranoia about Flight 828 and its passengers. More importantly, it’s likely to lead people–and not hatemongers like the Xers, but rational minds–to conclude, in light of the evidence. .that the passengers aren’t the passengers.”

Also Read:   Manifest Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Update

Manifest is the latest show renewed by NBC. Thus Far, the Peacock has revived American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the One Chicago shows, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Making It, New Amsterdam, Superstore, This is Us and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. One of the shows canceled, meanwhile, are Bluff City Law, The InBetween, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme, and Perfect Harmony.

Manifest Season 3 is coming soon to NBC.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Manifest Season 2: Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Preview And What We Know So Far
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Marvel Cinematic Universe has declared it is forthcoming three pictures will probably be with us by next season. However, there are items that lovers...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some More Other Details!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Alita: Battle Angel two could be one of the movies as it has rich supply stuff in the form of manga collection. The sequel...
Read more

The Outsider Season 2; Possibilities Of Release Date And Other Update?

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The crime thriller collection that is net, the Outsider, is two weeks old and lovers are currently requesting its renewal. So whether it's being...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season Finished

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
This series revolves around the two major lead one the high school man who's acting as a kid and the mother who's also. This...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more

The Matrix 4: Check Out The Production And Release Date

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
In 16 years after the trilogy, August of 2019, Concluded, Warner Bros. announced that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as...
Read more

Here’s everything we know about Batwoman season 2

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here's what to expect from Batwoman season two, including its launch date and story details. Kate Kane became the newest DC heroine to get...
Read more

Feel Good Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Recant Updates

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
A number of the fans are awaiting the release of this brand new season for Feel Good Series! With That been put, it has...
Read more

Fuller House Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot Major Details That You Need To Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Fuller House is a community tv series. It comes under the Sitcom. The head supporting the series is Jeff Franklin. This show airs on...
Read more

Barry Season 3: Expected Release Date And Story Leaks For Season 3

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
The humor series Barry is an offense based thriller which was made by Bill Hader. Hader stars in the roll and likewise composes this...
Read more
© World Top Trend