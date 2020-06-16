“Manifest” Season 2: Recapitulation of its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Manifest, NBC’s popular supernatural drama series, premiered on September 24, 2018. So far, this series has released two seasons.

Though it received mixed responses from critics but was well received by the audience.

With its unique plot, it has created a huge fan base. It portrays a perfect blend of supernatural elements and melodrama. This series revolves around the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner. The passengers and crew of this airliner were considered dead for more than five years. Still, one day, they suddenly reappear, and their problems start when they begin experiencing guiding voices and vision telling about future events.

In April 2019, this series was renewed for the second season by NBC, and this season was indeed a cliffhanger but also revealed many secrets.

Let’s recapitulate the details of the second season.

Release date of “Manifest” Season 2

In April 2019, the series “Manifest” was renewed for the second season by NBC. The second season premiered on January 6, 2020. It has thirteen episodes, which aired from January 6, 2020, to April 6, 2020. Manifest Season 2 arrived with few changes, and those changes received positive responses.

The plot of “Manifest” Season 2

The second season of “Manifest” was undoubtedly a cliffhanger, but it also answered many questions. In season 2, Grace came to know that callings have transferred to her unborn child via DNA of Ben.

They also came to know that one can defeat the death date if one follows the callings. When Cal got kidnapped, but Zeke jumped into the frozen lake to save Cal and then died. He soon got his life back, which led to Ben concluding that the only way to beat death date is to obey the callings.

At the end of season 2, a fishing boat found the tail of Flight 282 from the ocean, and the astonished fisherman revealed that it belonged to a plane that had returned.

The cast of “Manifest” Season 2

The cast of the second season of NBC had Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, J.R Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, Matte Long as Zeke Landan, Jack Messina as Cal Stone and many others from the first season.

