- Advertisement -

Made In Heaven is an Indian drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on 8 March 2019. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the series for the second consecutive time. Many might have known that there is a massive expectation for the Indian dramas around the world in major cities of different countries. In this article, I’ll discuss Made In Heaven season 2 release date, cast, all you need to know.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti create the series. The story of the series is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, and directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava. The first season of the series has completed nine episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. Let’s start discussing without further delay

When Is Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date?

Made In Heaven season 2 will be released in early 2021. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has already halted the shooting progress of the television web series due to unavoidable circumstances. It’s expected that if the series resumes in a month, fans can enjoy the series early next year. Those interested in the series can enjoy the series through an online video streaming platform, Netflix, similar to the first season of the series.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the Made In Heaven Season 2. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Made In Heaven Season 2?

As of now, we don have any information about the cast details of Made In Heaven Season 2 2. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses; it’s evident that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details from the previous season of the series. Development is in talks with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the flow of the series.

Fans can enjoy their favorite cast from the previous season also in the upcoming season. We have collected the cast information from the internet sources for you to get glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Made In Heaven Season

Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra,

Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna,

Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi,

Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna,

Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai,

Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet “Jazz” Kaur,

Neel Madhav as Arjun Mehra,Vijay Raaz as Jauhari,

Zachary Coffin as Adam,

Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi,

Vinay Pathak as Ramesh Gupta,

Dalip Tahil as Kishore Khanna,

Yashaswini Dayama as Mitali Gupta,

Manini Mishra as Vimala Singh,

Ayesha Raza as Renu Gupta,

Suchitra Pillai as Mani Pandey,

Denzil Smith as Mr Swarup,

Saket Sharma as young Karan ,

Shalva Kinjawadekar as young Nawab,

Siddharth Bhardwaj as Inspector Chauhan,

Ankur Rathee as Sam,\Deepti Naval as Gayatri Mathur,

Rahul Vohra as Bijoy Chatterjee,

Purnendu Bhattacharya as Raghvendra Roshan,

Neena Gupta as Veenu Roshan,

Pavail Gulati as Angad Roshan,

Aditi Joshi as Aliya Saxena,

Pulkit Samrat as Sarfaraz Khan,

Manjot Singh as Joginder Sethi,

Dalai as Harsimran Mann,

Ravish Desai as Vishal Shrivastava,

Shweta Tripathi as Priyanka Mishra,

Preetika Chawla as Geetanjali Sinha,

Shishir Sharma as Mr. Sinha,

Dhairya Karwa as Samar Ranawat,

Rajnish Jaiswal as Jeet Gill,

Yaaneea Bharadwaj as Sukhmani Sadana,

Tanmay Dhamania as Nikhil Swarup,

Amrita Puri as Devyani Singh,

Maanvi Gagroo as Tarana Ali,

Vijay Gupta as Khalil Ansari,

Trisha Kale as Asma Ansari,

Anhad Singh as Utsav,

Rasika Dugal as Nutan Yadav,

Siddharth Menon as John Matthew,

Vikrant Massey as Nawab Khan,

Anjum Sharma as Vishal Singh.