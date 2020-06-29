Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Everything Fans Need To Know About The Series

- Advertisement -

Lucifer is an American Supernatural Fantasy TV series, which is created by Tom Kapinos. This series’ four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. It had been announced that it is going to be the season of the series while declaring Lucifer’s 5th season. The creators also said they would end the show with the 5th season, split into two elements 5B and 5A. However, it’s been noted that star Tom Ellis has signed a deal with Netflix, and there is a time verified.

Netflix Confirmed About Lucifer Season 6

It had been announced that Season 5 might be the decision of the series. However, not so fast, its mind has changed and affirmed that the series would return for now 6 in the future.

Season 6 is going to be the series’ decision. However, that shouldn’t be a massive deal by looking at how the show has already had the last two seasons.

Official Twitter Announcement

So, according to the official Twitter accounts of the Lucifer, the season is on its way and can be announced as the previous season of this series. The 5th season was declared as the last season, but Tom Ellis has been signed for a season of this series earlier this season.

Release Date Of Lucifer Season 6

It is tough to reveal the precise release date Since the series is not even renewed for season 6. We don’t know about the release date of this fifth season, but it will take much time to arrive when season 6 happens. The creation of the season is not possible due to the pandemic.

So maybe we must wait for the new episodes of Lucifer till 2022. We’ll keep updating you regarding Lucifer Season 6.

Casting For Lucifer Season 6

We can’t imagine the sixth time with no stars:

Kelvin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza

DB Woodside as Amenadiel

Lesley Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez