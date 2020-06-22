Lucifer Season 5: What Can We Expect From The Next Season? Will Lucifer Return To Earth?

- Advertisement -

Following Tom Ellis made an appearance in the Arrowverse crossover fans have gone mad devil. Ellis declined the rumors of his cameo tweeting on twitter once the picture of him surfaced. For he had wished to surprise that the fans he apologized to his fans.

Outside the club of Lucifer, Lucifer fulfilled Constantine on Earth – 666, in the short scene, in Crisis from the infinite Worlds. Now, there is a lot of hype about the appearance of Constantine in the fifth (and final) season of Lucifer.

How did Lucifer and Constantine know each other?

It had been disclosed that the two knew each other from earlier after Lucifer agreed, though reluctantly, to assist Constantine for to Purgatory. Because he’d helped his devil buddy, 13, the former only agreed. However, both never said every other. It is not understood how the trio is linked. Tom Ellis teased about Constantine’s look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He explained, “He [Lucifer] is quite irreverent with all our personalities when they turn up in the scene, and, with Constantine, there is some history. “He continued, “There’s a begrudging sort of admiration amongst the both of them, I presume.”

What Can We Expect From The Next Season? Will Lucifer Return To Earth?

Reports are received by Lucifer regarding the ruckus created by the devils in Hell. Return to his former home, and He’s got to abandon his entire life and job and maneuver his throne. Together with his way of life, he’s got to let go of Chloe too, his love interest.

Chloe admits her love at the end of season 4, and it is a time too late for Lucifer’s actions. We are grateful for the descend of season, saving us a love chapter of Lucifer and Chloe. Lucifer might get a chance to return and resume his love affair with Chloe.

Questions unanswered about Lucifer Season 5:

There has been a lot of queries, after both meets. What happened the first time they met with each other? How could Lucifer owe him a favor? Where does Maze come in between these?

What can be a much better place to answer these questions but in Lucifer Season 5.