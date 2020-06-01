Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer season 5 release date: When will Lucifer season 5 air?
Lucifer season 5 release date: When will Lucifer season 5 air?

By- Vikash Kumar
Usually, we could use our immense and far-reaching intellect to forecast when a series is likely to air; however, Lucifer is an entirely different kettle of fish.

Seasons one and two aired back in the prior at the start of the year, 2016, and the latter in September. Season three hit on screens in October 2017 that, as discussed previously, looked before May 2019 was dropped by four like it would be the last.

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season 4 of Lucifer is streaming on Netflix.

The previous 3 seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, proceed over to Netflix eventually — but for the time being, Lucifer seasons one to three will be available to see on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a dream comedy-drama revolving around the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so he decides to be a LAPD consultant.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret needs.

The devil character is based on one created by Neil Gaiman for Your Sandman comic-book series.

Who is in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert was also confirmed as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss, who was voiced by author Neil Gaiman in season 3. Gaiman wrote the graphic books.

Kevin Alejandro could be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Amongst Others.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, together with Henderson stating: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she is fantastic. As we get into our area, a narrative that is how much would we need for that character, the question becomes?

“We set her off on an amazing new beginning point for her life, therefore that I feel that’s one of the very first things we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever manner, that’s not the last you have seen of Eve.”

Will there be a Lucifer season 6?

While nothing has been confirmed, it is certainly looking promising. According to TV Line, Lucifer lead Tom Ellis has signed up to a potential season 6.

Nevertheless, in June 2019, Netflix announced it was creating a show.

However, fans’ hopes were raised even further when director Katrina Gould released a social networking post, appearing to hint that the series will return for a sixth season.

It is unclear if or how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the potential launch of a sixth series.

