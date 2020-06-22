Lucifer season 5 release date leak, Check Here

- Advertisement -

Lucifer Season five will return with episodes about when the show would drop. Some fans noticed Netflix confirmed the official release date in their streaming platform before this morning (June 22) – here is what you will need to know.

Did Netflix leak Lucifer season 5’s release date?

Fans have been waiting over a season for new episodes of the devilish drama Lucifer of Netflix.

However, while the series was confirmed and filmed, there was no news on when the first part could drop.

Many Were hopeful the series would be released in May, much like season four, but when the time came and went, some viewers were left wondering if it would be back.

Now Netflix appears to have finally confirmed its release date following a few fans seen an alteration to the program’s page on the streaming platform.

Earlier this morning (June 22), some fans noticed how the show’s page tagline was updated.

This was altered to read”Season 5 Part 1 Coming August 21! ,” seemingly confirming when the series will return.

Posting on Twitter and Reddit, the upgrade was quickly noticed by fans and spread the information.

Fans were pleased to have a date, while not the way for Netflix to announce its forthcoming shows.

In the hours since Netflix has updated the page to revert to what it read.

Fans visiting the page will now see it reads, “It’s official: The following season is coming” on the show’ page.

This has led to speculation Netflix might have made a mistake putting the update on its platform.