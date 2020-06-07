Lucifer season 5: Release date, Cast And Episode Details

- Advertisement -

One of the most adored shows’Lucifer’ has been renewed by the manufacturers. The show was supposed to be ending with the finale of season four but the fan campaign conducted on social media’SaveLucifer’ Tom Ellis to reunite on screen since there’s far more left for him to entertain us.

When is the launch date of season 5 of Lucifer?

We’ve moved this up to help you find out when the release date is.

Currently, no launch date was announced for Lucifer season five-part one (more on why part one in a bit).

The newest June 2020 list implies it is not due out in June (unless it’s a surprise inclusion ) which renders current launch predictions as either July or August 2020.

Ildy Modrovich gave an update on May 21st that stated a release date was imminent.

Lucifer Season 5 Cast Details

Tom Ellis is back as the primary character Lucifer Morningstar. Together with him, Lauren German is set to reprise her role as detective Chloe Decker. Dennis Haysbert has supported his appearance as Lucifer’s boss in season five.

Kevin Alejandro may be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode Names

Episode 501 – “Really Sad Devil Guy” – Written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson

Episode 502 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” – Written by Ildy Modrovich, Directed by Sherwin Shilati

Episode 503 – “!Diablo!” – Written by Mike Coats, Directed by Claudia Yarny

Episode 504 – “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” – Aiyana White, Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 505 – “Detective Amenadiel” – Joe Henderson, Directed by Sam Hill

Episode 506 – “BluBallz” – Written by Jen Graham Imada, Directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 507 – “Our Mojo” – Written by Julia Fontana, Directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 508 – “Spoiler Alert” – Written by Chris Rafferty, Directed by Kevin Alejandro

Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Episode 511 -“Resting Devil Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr.

Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Forever” – Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine

Episode 515 – “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” – Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich

Episode 516 – “A Chance At a Happy Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola

On March 12th, the Lucifer Writers account revealed the final episode name for season five.