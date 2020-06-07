Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer season 5: Release date, Cast And Episode Details
Lucifer season 5: Release date, Cast And Episode Details

By- Vikash Kumar
One of the most adored shows’Lucifer’ has been renewed by the manufacturers. The show was supposed to be ending with the finale of season four but the fan campaign conducted on social media’SaveLucifer’ Tom Ellis to reunite on screen since there’s far more left for him to entertain us.

When is the launch date of season 5 of Lucifer?

We’ve moved this up to help you find out when the release date is.

Currently, no launch date was announced for Lucifer season five-part one (more on why part one in a bit).

The newest June 2020 list implies it is not due out in June (unless it’s a surprise inclusion ) which renders current launch predictions as either July or August 2020.

Ildy Modrovich gave an update on May 21st that stated a release date was imminent.

Lucifer Season 5 Cast Details

Tom Ellis is back as the primary character Lucifer Morningstar. Together with him, Lauren German is set to reprise her role as detective Chloe Decker. Dennis Haysbert has supported his appearance as Lucifer’s boss in season five.

Kevin Alejandro may be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode Names

  • Episode 501 – “Really Sad Devil Guy” – Written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson
  • Episode 502 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” – Written by Ildy Modrovich, Directed by Sherwin Shilati
  • Episode 503 – “!Diablo!” – Written by Mike Coats, Directed by Claudia Yarny
  • Episode 504 – “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” – Aiyana White, Directed by Viet Nguyen
  • Episode 505 – “Detective Amenadiel” – Joe Henderson, Directed by Sam Hill
  • Episode 506 – “BluBallz” – Written by Jen Graham Imada, Directed by Richard Speight, Jr.
  • Episode 507 – “Our Mojo” – Written by Julia Fontana, Directed by Nathan Hope
  • Episode 508 – “Spoiler Alert” – Written by Chris Rafferty, Directed by Kevin Alejandro
  • Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope
  • Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.
  • Episode 511 -“Resting Devil Face” –  Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr.
  • Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman
  • Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.
  • Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Forever” – Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine
  • Episode 515 – “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” – Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich
  • Episode 516 – “A Chance At a Happy Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola
On March 12th, the Lucifer Writers account revealed the final episode name for season five.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Fast and Furious 9 ought to race towards its release right about today, however, it's been slowed down and postponed for a whole year.
