Lucifer Malware: Cybersecurity: Targets Windows Machines Using NSA Exploits
Technology

Lucifer Malware: Cybersecurity: Targets Windows Machines Using NSA Exploits

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Lucifer malware: Security researchers have found a brand new malware breed that hijacks Windows apparatus that was vulnerable and point DDoS attacks that were catastrophic, causing the investigators to prompt server administrators and PC users to make sure the program is shielding them.

The malware, known as”Lucifer” with its discoverers in cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, “brute forces” its way to Windows machines by trying out shared usernames and passwords on popular system interfaces.

The malware chiefly targets enterprise servers since those servers may offer entry but can also infect computers.

Unit 42 came after exploring the CVE-2019-9081 harness, a vulnerability at the Laravel Framework that enables strikes to be conducted by perpetrators.

“A closer look revealed the malware, which we have dubbed”Lucifer,” is capable of running DDoS attacks and [is] well-equipped with all sorts of exploits against vulnerable Windows hosts,” composed the Unit 42 researchers at a blog article.

(Lucifer’s founders call the malware”Satan DDoS,” however, Unit 42 believed that might lead to confusion since there’s currently”Satan” ransomware.)

“The first wave of the effort ceased on June 10, 2020. The attacker subsequently resumed their effort on June 11, 2020, dispersing an updated version of this malware and wreak havoc.”

Lucifer malware threat

The researchers explained Lucifer as”very powerful in its capabilities.” When it has infected a system, it allows the perpetrators to mine the Monero cryptocurrency and disperse to other machines on the local community with the EternalBlue, EternalRomance and DoublePulsar exploits which were stolen by the U.S. National Security Agency several years back.

  • According to the investigators, hackers have been”weaponizing” a selection of security vulnerabilities using Lucifer malware.

Developed by Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) ID numbers, these comprise CVE-2014-6287, CVE-2018-1000861, CVE-2017-10271, ThinkPHP RCE vulnerabilities (CVE-2018-20062), CVE-2018-7600, CVE-2017-9791, CVE-2019-9081, PHPStudy Backdoor RCE, CVE-2017-0144, CVE-2017-0145, and CVE-2017-8464.

“These vulnerabilities have high or critical ratings because of their trivial-to-exploit character and their enormous effect imposed on the victim,” explained the investigators.

“Once tapped, the attacker may execute arbitrary commands on the vulnerable device. In cases like this, the goals are Windows hosts both the internet and intranet, provided that the attacker uses certutil utility in the payload for malware propagation.”

Certutil.exe is a Microsoft utility that handles the electronic certificates required to conduct secure online communications and transactions.

To Steer Clear of the Lucifer malware.

Although these vulnerabilities are worrying, the investigators noticed how spots are”readily available” and urged organizations to maintain their systems upgraded to mitigate attacks.

The researchers added: “While the vulnerabilities abused and assault strategies leveraged by this malware are not anything new, they once again send a message to all associations, alerting them why you must maintain systems up-to-date whenever possible, remove weak qualifications, and also have a layer of defenses for assurance.”

To ensure that your Windows system, while it is a notebook or an internet server, is not hit from the Lucifer malware, so make sure it’s fully patched with the hottest Windows security updates system-administrator password and username are powerful and distinctive.

It will help to be running a number of those best antivirus applications, the majority of which will comprehend and prevent Lucifer and its different components straight away.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

