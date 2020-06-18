Home TV Series HBO Love Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update
TV SeriesHBO

Love Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Love Life is an American romantic comedy anthology web television series. The first season of the series completed recently has gained a positive momentum amount the audience around the globe. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the series for the second time. In this article, I’ll discuss Love Life season 2 expected Release Date, Cast, and significant updates.

Sam Boyd creates the series. It follows the Anthology, Romantic comedy genre. Bridget Bedard, Sam Boyd, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, and Anna Kendrick are the television series’s executive producers. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Foxera, Feigco Entertainment, Let’s Go Again, Inc., Mandatory Snack, and Lionsgate Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers.

When Is Love Life Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Love Life Season 2 Release Date. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest that second season of the series will be released during the mid of 2021, similar to the first season of the series. For those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through HBO max once it gets released. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Love Life Season 2. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are the Cast Included in Love Life Season 2?

We don’t have cast information about the Love Life Season 2 Release Date. Many might have known the fact that the last season of the series which complete recently. It’s too early, expecting the cast details of the upcoming season. We need to wait for some time to get the official word about the cast details of Love Life Season 2. We provide cast information the previous season for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist of Love Life Season 2.

Following are the cast involved in Love Life

  • Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter,
  • Zoë Chao as Sara Yang,
  • Sasha Compère as Mallory Moore,
  • Peter Vack as Jim,
  • Jin Ha as Augie Jeong
  • Scoot McNairy as Bradley Field
  • Hope Davis as Claudia Hoffman,
  • Nick Thune as Magnus Lund,
  • Gus Halper as Danny Two-Phones,,
  • John Gallagher Jr. as Luke Ducharme,
  • Griffin Gluck portrays teenager Luke Ducharme,
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir as Grant.
Kavin
