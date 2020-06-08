“Love Is Blind” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Viewers are waiting for the arrival of the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality series, “Love Is Blind”.

Created by Chris Coelen, this ten episodes series, premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020.

It showcases thirty men and women who come to the show in the hope of finding the love of their lives. Men and women date each other but cannot see each other until they decided to engage. Due to its fantastic format, viewers find this show quite entertaining. At the end of the season, the engaged couples make their final decision at the altar whether to get separated or to get married. During the finale week, “Love Is Blind” became the trending program on Netflix, and the viewers so liked that the Netflix has renewed it for the second and third season.

Let’s check out what information we have regarding the upcoming season 2 of the series.

Release date of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

On March 24, 2020, Netflix has renewed the series “Love Is Blind” for not only the second season but also for the third season. However, the makers have not yet spoken a word about the release date of the second season the show, “Love Is Blind”.

Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has the entertainment industry on hiatus. Thus, it will be very difficult to predict anything about the release date of the second season of “Love Is Blind”. However, it seems that it is not coming before 2021.

Format of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

The second season seems to follow the format of the first season of the show. Usually, thirty men and women arrive on the show in the hope of finding their partners.

Men and women date each other for ten days in different “pods”. They can only have a conversation with each other until they are ready to get engaged. After meeting each other for the first time, these engaged couples are sent on a trip where they spend quality time with their partners.

After coming back from the trip, they have meetings with their partners’ families, and at the end, they decide at the altar whether to tie a knot or not.

The cast of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

So far, no information has been given, but the makers have expressed their criteria of choosing people for the cast. They have clearly expressed their desire to selecting genuine people but not those who want publicity only.

Stay with us for more updates.