“Love Is Blind” Season 2: Check out the updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

After the smashing success of season 1, fans are longing for the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality series, “Love Is Blind.”

Created by Chris Coelen, this series premiered on February 13, 2020, on Netflix. This show has the sole aim of finding a perfect match for every contestant from the other participating contestants. In this show, thirty men and women arrive, hoping to find the love of their lives. Men and women date each other but cannot have face to face meetings until they decide to engage.

This amazing format has made the show even more popular among the youth.

During the finale week of season 1 of this show, “Love Is Blind” became the trending program on Netflix. It became so popular that Netflix has renewed this series not only for the second season but also for the third season.

Let’s check out the important details of the upcoming second of “Love Is Blind”

Release date of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

On March 24, 2020, the series, “Love Is Blind,” was renewed by Netflix not only for the second season but also for the third season. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of the second season of this series. Moreover, due to the present scenario of the pandemic, it is very difficult to predict the release date of the second season of “Love Is Blind.” It seems that this season is not going to release before the mid of 2021.

Format of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

The second season will most probably follow the format of the first season of this show.

Generally, thirty participants, including men and women, arrive on the show in the hope of finding their life partners. They date each other for almost ten days in different “pods.” They have a conversation with each other but are not allowed to see each other. They meet each other when they are ready to get engaged. After this meeting, couples are sent on a trip to spend some quality time with their partners and to develop a better understanding. After coming back, they meet their partner’s families, and at last, they decide at the altar whether to get married or separated or remain engaged only.

The cast of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

So far, no information about the participants of the second season has been revealed.

The makers have revealed that they are going to choose only those who are seriously interested in finding life partners but not gaining publicity.

Stay with us for more updates.