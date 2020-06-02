Home TV Series Netflix Love Death & Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast And More Updates
Love Death & Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
People love animated web TV series, don’t they? And Netflix is well known to cater to the audience’s wishes. Love death + robots is another adult animated TV series by Netflix that has established its presence on the web in a very short period. The show has been produced by Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen, and David Fincher.

Season 1 of the show had 18 episodes in total. However, the running time for each episode was quite less, 6 to 17 minutes only. The production company of the show is Blur Studios and Netflix Studios. Season 1 of the show was released on March 15, 2019. Due to its increasing presence over the internet, the show was renewed for the second season in June 2019. Season 1 of the show boasts of a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Season 2 release date

The fans of the show are eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce the release date for season 2. Unfortunately, there has been no news regarding the same. However, rumors say that there is a possibility of season 2 to be released in mid or end 2021. But, these are just speculations. No official statement has been made regarding the same yet.

Season 2 cast

There is quite a possibility that the show is going to choose a new cast for the show. All the 18 episodes from season 1 had its impressive plots and developments. Also, this isn’t confirmed yet.

Till the time any news regarding the same surfaces the internet, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movie releases, and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

