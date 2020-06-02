Home TV Series Netflix Love Alarm Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More
Love Alarm Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More

By- Aryan Singh
Love alarm is a South Korean teen romance, drama TV series based on Daum webtoon. The series premiered on Netflix for the first time on August 22, 2019. The series was an instant hit amongst its fans. It was ranked as one of the top Netlfix’s releases in 2019. The story of the show has been written by Lee Ah-Yeon, Seo Bo-ra, and Kim Sae-bom.

Season 1 of the series was directed by Lee Na-Jung whereas season 2 is to be directed by Park Yoo-Yeong and Kim Jin-woo. Season 1 of the show consisted of 8 episodes. The series revolves around an application that helps people discover whether someone in their close range or proximity has romantic feelings for them.

Season 2 release date

Due to the popular demand of season 2 of the show, the series was renewed for its second season on October 29, 2019. Recently, the official twitter account of Netflix confirmed the release dates for love alarm season 2. The season 2 of the show is going to be broadcasted on Netflix on August 22, 2020. It is expected that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is only going to push the release dates of many such shows further. A love alarm might be one of them. However, these are just speculations. No official confirmation regarding the same hasn’t been made yet.

Season 2 cast

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong as lead role artists. There is no information regarding whether the supporting cast is set to return or not.

This South Korean romance TV series is a must watch on Netflix. It was also labeled as one of the most commercially successful series on Netflix in 2019. If you haven’t watched it yet, now is the correct time to do so.

