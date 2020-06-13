Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Lost In Space is an American science fiction show that premiered on April 13, 2018. The show is based on the novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson’ that published in 1812. The show has not yet been developed for the first time. It is a re-imagining of the 1965 popular series’s In Space’.

The second season published on December 24, 2019. The show consists of Matt Sazama and Bark Sharpless with Zack Estrin because of the showrunner. The show was renewed for another year which will be the third and final one.

Release Date

Netflix announced that the series is going to be renewed for a third and final season which will launch in 2021. It’s a very general date however, at least we have a rough figure as to when will the season release. However, it seems that the third season might face some delay as production world-wide has been closed down due to the Corona pandemic.

Cast

The befitting throw of the first two seasons will be returning for the third time. Molly Parker will reprise her role as Maureen Robinson, Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, Parker Posey as June Harris, Brian Steele as Robot, Ajay Friese as Vijay Dhar and Sibongile Mlambo as Angela Goddard.

Numerous recurring cast members will be returning too. We’ll see the likes of Shaun Parkes, Raza Jaffrey, Sakina Jaffrey, JJ Field, Kiki Sukezane, Adam Greydon Reid, Douglas Hodge, and Iain Belcher. Whether there’ll be new cast members, then it is quite unknown.

Plot

Season two finished with the biggest cliff-hanger and definitely, it will be explored in the third season. The next season saw Robinson’s generations splitting in two and choosing their manner. Thus, two different kinds of stories will be picked up in season three.

Showrunner Zack Estrin commented, ‘A big thing occurred at the end of season 2: the kids and parents have broken apart; we are going to pick up with two individual stories in season three. How can the children and the parents find their way back together? What’s it like for your children with no guidance from their parents? It’s like a permanent summer camp except for the fact that the ants and insects are just big things that eat you’.

Trailer

There is no trailer as of now. It seems that we’ll experience a delay since the production has been stopped due to the Corona pandemic. We can anticipate a trailer by the beginning of 2021.