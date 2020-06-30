Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Lost in space is the movie of Irwin Allen’s 1965 series of the exact same name. The series aired from 1965 to 1968. It had been rebooted by Netflix in 2017. The same as the prior show it also includes three seasons with the next year being the show’s finale. The series is seen as cult classic sci-fi series of its period.

Let us dive in to find out what we understand the next season of this rebooted series, its cast, plot, release date, and everything which you have to understand.

Release Date

The first period of this series aired in April 2018, and the subsequent season in December 2019.

There’s not been any official statement concerning the launch of this next season of this series. The next season is the last season of this show.

It was originally set to hit on our streaming displays on 9th March 2020. Bur as a result of continuing coronavirus pandemic the entire year is currently postponed. We get to see that the next year by the end of the season.

Cast

The celebrities from past seasons will reprise their roles together with the likes of

•Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

•Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

•Toby Stephens as John Robinson

•Parker Posey as Dr Smith

•Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson

•Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

•Ignacio Serricchio as Major Don West

And many others

Plot

The series is set 30 years later on in which colonization on other planets is possible, and also Robbinson household is among those couple delivered in distance to begin a fresh life in different worlds and rescue the human race.

However, they get split en route to their house and crash lands on an alien world. They need to fight against all of the odds to live and escape out of the ground filled with aliens as well as other hidden risks.