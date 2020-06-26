Lost in Space Season 3 : Plot, Release Date, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Most sci-fi fans will be aware of the 1965 series, Missing in Space that was based on the famed 19th-century book, The Swiss Family Robinson. The 2018 series, similarly titled Lost in Space is a reimagining of the two of these works of entertainment mentioned previously.

Cast

The series cast Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, Parker Posey as June Harris / Smith, Brian Steele as the Robot, Aj ay Friese as Vijay Dhar and Sibongile Mlambo as Angela Goddard We can also expect new faces and characters in the series.

Release Date

Although the Release Date hasn’t yet been announced as of yet, some speculations have been made regarding when the previous season of the show would be released. Reports suggest that the 3rd season would be available on Netflix sometime from the ending of 2020.

But on account of the outbreak COVID-19, the majority of the work was halted. Hence, there will be an unknown amount of delay from the launch date.

Plot

Nothing was shown regarding plot information, and it’s all closely under wraps. However, this can’t prevent us from creating speculations. Some enthusiast theories on Reddit believe that the whole family may end up together again. Or it is also very probable that they might find themselves going different ways and meet up decades afterward.

Trailer

Everything is going to be verified after we have a trailer on our hands! And we’ll bring you the most recent updates!