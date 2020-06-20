“Lost in Space” Season 3: Check out the release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Netflix‘s science fiction series, “Lost in Space,” has already been renewed for its third and final season. Now, viewers are quite curious to know about the Robinson family’s fate in the coming last season.

“Lost in Space” is a reboot of the 1965 series of the same name, which itself is an adaptation of the 1812 novel, “The Swiss Family Robinson.”

This series revolves around the adventures of the Robinson family. This family got selected to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system, but before reaching their destination, their interstellar spacecraft was attacked by alien robots.

This series has received mixed responses from the critics but was liked by millions of viewers.

So far, this series has released two seasons. Now, the viewers are longing for its third Frontier.

Release date of “Lost in Space” Season 3

The series “Lost in Space” debuted on Netflix on April 13, 2018, whereas the second season premiered on December 24, 2019.

On March 9, 2020, Netflix renewed the series for the third season. Earlier, it was predicted that season 3 would release in the mid of 2O21, but the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic makes us anticipate that the release date may get delayed.

However, the makers have not yet revealed any information about the release date of “Lost in Space.”

The expected plot of “Lost in Space” Season 3

The third and final season is likely to reveal the final fate of the Robinson family. In the last season, members of the Robinson family got separated from being attacked by a group of robots.

Judy Robinson was entrusted with taking the group of children in Jupiter 2 to Alpha Centauri.

Season 3 will reveal whether Maureen and John will survive the robot attack.

It will also solve the mystery of how the scarf of Dr. Smith, who is June Harris, is found in the Jupiter 2.

Viewers will finally get to know whether the Robinson family will get united or not.

The cast of “Lost in Space” Season 3

The cast of “Lost in Space” season 3 is likely to include the artists from previous seasons. Actors, who are expected to return, are:

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

Toby Stephens as John Robinson

Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

Stay with us for more updates.