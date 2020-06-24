Lonar Lake In India Has Changed Color From a Deep Bluish-Green To Bright Pink

- Advertisement -

Lonar Lake in India has changed color from a deep bluish-green to glowing pink.

The shift happened rapidly, and scientists haven’t nailed down the reason.

It’s possibly related to an algae bloom or even a shift in the water’s chemical makeup.

Large bodies of water don’t typically change much over brief periods. Apart from freezing over in the winter in colder climates, lakes are generally resilient to change. By shifting its color from a deep crimson in what seems to be a short period, the iconic Lonar Lake in India is challenging that notion.

The color change was striking that the lake that sits at a massive meteor crater is an even bigger tourist destination than it previously was. The best part? Scientists do not know for sure what caused the rapid change in color.

The lake itself is unique, and not just because its existence is linked to a meteorite strike. Its location is remote, and the water in the lake is very salty and also highly alkaline. The lake was a deep bluish-green color, since the landscape the mountainous ring around the edge of the crater — is just plain cool, and visitors stopped.

“India’s Lonar Crater began confusing soon after it was identified in 1823 by a British officer called C.J.E. Alexander,” NASA claims of the crater. “Lonar Crater sits inside the Deccan Plateau–a huge plain of volcanic basalt rock leftover from eruptions some 65 million decades back.

Its location inside this field indicated that it was a volcanic crater. Today, however, Lonar Crater is understood to lead to a meteorite impact between 35,000 and 50,000 decades.”

Small temples dot the crater and the lake’s ring. Since the lake is so salty that it prevents fish species from calling it home for wildlife, you won’t find much in the lake itself. It’s an exciting place, and now that some hidden force has wholly altered the color of this lake, it’s even more enjoyable.

It linked to modifications in the germs that exist there, Every time color changes. Scientists haven’t nailed down the cause of the color switch of Lonar Lake, but the concept appears that the lake is enduring dominant algae bloom or maybe a shift in its chemical makeup.

“My hunch is that this lake has periodic pink algal blooms, not unlike aLonlkali lakes in East Africa as well as red tides’ from the ocean,” James Andrews of AccuWeather explains. “Another potential — much more insecure as I’m not a chemist by trade — is the formation of suspended iron oxide, or hydroxide, particles as a consequence of some compound or pH change.”

Whatever the case, there will inevitably be lots of eyes around the lake if it decides to change back, to see offering some context.