“Log Horizon” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
One of the most anticipated television series, “Log Horizon” is expected to release its third season.

“Log Horizon,” a popular Japanese anime series, is an adaptation of Mamare Touno’s novels. So far, this series has released two seasons.

This series is wholly packed with actions. The first season of this anime released in 2013. In almost seven years, this series has created a huge fan base due to its unique plot.

This series revolves around the world of Elder Tale, a very successful and popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Due to certain circumstances, a college student and gamer called Shiroe, along with his friends and other thirty thousand Japanese gamers, get trapped in the world of Elder Tale, and from there, the story begins with their struggle.

The first season of this anime series premiered on October 5, 2013, and the second season arrived in October 2014. After waiting for almost six years, fans will soon get to watch the third season of “Log Horizon.”

Let’s check out the exciting details of the third season of “Log Horizon.”

Release date of “Log Horizon” Season 3

The episodes of season 1 of “Log Horizon” began airing on October 5, 2013, and ended on March 22, 2014, whereas season 2 began airing on October 4, 2014, and ended on March 28, 2015. After waiting for so many years, we will finally get to see season 3 of “Log Horizon.” It is expected that the third season of this series may premiere in October 2020. However, the makers have not yet announced the exact date of season 3.

The expected plot of “Log Horizon” Season 3

“Log Horizon” focuses on the socially awkward gamer “Shiroe,” who, along with his friends, Naotsugu and Akatsuki, get trapped in the world of MMORPG, “Elder Tale,” during the release of twelfth Expansion pack of this popular game. Not only them but also thirty thousand gamers, who were logged on that time, find themselves trapped inside the game.

It has taken six months for Shiroe and his fellow adventurers to adjust to the new world. In season 2, they restored order to the city of Akihabara and saved “People of the Land” at Zantleaf.

Season 3 is likely to carry the story forward where it was left off in season 2. In season 3, it is likely that Shiroe and his friends will have to face tougher challenges and more fierce monsters of Elder Tale.

The cast of “Log Horizon” Season 3

No information has been shared regarding the voice artists of “Log Horizon” season 3. Viewers may hear Jôji Nakata as Nyanta, Takuma Terashima as Shiroe, Emiri Kato as Akstsuki, Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu.

