Liar Season 3 Release Date, Cast & Major Updates

By- Kavin
Liar is a British thriller television series. The second season of the series concluded recently has managed to perform well, gaining a mixed response from the entertainment community. Based on the positive response from the first season of the series development has delivered the second season of the series. The series has completed the second season of the series consisting of 12 episodes, each episode of the series having a runtime for around 45 minutes with more than million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Liar season 3 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series Created by Harry Williams and Jack Williams. It follows the Drama, Mystery, and Thriller genre. Harry Williams, Jack Williams, James Strong are the executive producers of the television series. Two Brothers Pictures is the production company involved in the production of the television series. Earlier it leaked that development ahs planned to reach various regions o different parts of the countries through online video streaming platform later decision was altered.

When is Liar season 3 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Liar season 3 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the second season of the series is the last and final season of the series. So there won’t be Liar season 3 from the development. There is a chance that development might come forwards with an announcement about the third season of the series. We need to wait for some time to get the official word from the development. We’ll keep you updated if the development changes their decision to produce another season of the series. Check our website for more regular updates.

Who Are The Cast Included In Liar?

The development has been updating the cast information about the series through social media posts and press releases. As expected, there weren’t many changes in the cast details of the second season of the series compared from the first season. The development has retained the main cast of the series with an intention to maintain the flow of the series for the final last time. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Liar

  • Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson,
  • Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham,
  • Zoë Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe,
  • Warren Brown as PC Tom Bailey,
  • Richie Campbell as Liam Sutcliffe,
  • Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham,
  • Shelley Conn as DI Vanessa Harmon,
  • Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell,
  • Eileen Davies as Andrew Earlham’s elderly friend Sylvia,
  • Jill Halfpenny as Jennifer Robertson,
  • Kieran Bew as Ian Davis.
  • Dawn Steele as Catherine McAulay,
  • Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton,
  • Sam Spruell as Oliver Graham,
  • Amy Nuttall as Winnie Peterson,
  • Howard Charles as Carl Peterson,
  • Dermot Crowley as Henry Neilson,
  • Jack Colgrave Hirst As Greg Maxwell,
  • Lucy Speed as a Counsellor,
  • Michael Wildman as DI Michael McCoy,
  • Jenny Galloway as the Marina Inn hotel receptionist.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

