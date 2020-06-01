Liar Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Details

- Advertisement -

Liar is a British thriller television series. Series made its initial debut entry on 11 September 2017. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment critics around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has renewed the series. For those who are looking for a thriller series, we have a suggestion for your bucket list. In this article, I’ll discuss Liar season 2 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Harry Williams, Jack Williams. Harry Williams, Jack Williams, James Strong are the executive producers of the television series. Production company involved in producing the television series is Two Brothers Pictures. The series has successfully completed two seasons with 12 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers. IMDB rating of the series is 8.8/10.

Who Are The Cast Included In Liar Season?

Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson,

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham,

Zoë Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe,

Warren Brown as PC Tom Bailey,

Richie Campbell as Liam Sutcliffe,

Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham,

Shelley Conn as DI Vanessa Harmon,

Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell,

Eileen Davies as Andrew Earlham’s,

Jill Halfpenny as Jennifer Robertson,

Kieran Bew as Ian Davis.

Dawn Steele as Catherine McAulay,

Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton,

Sam Spruell as Oliver Graham,

Amy Nuttall as Winnie Peterson,

Howard Charles as Carl Peterson,

Dermot Crowley as Henry Neilson,

Jack Colgrave Hirst As Greg Maxwell,

Lucy Speed as a Counsellor,

Michael Wildman as DI Michael McCoy,

Jenny Galloway as the Marina.

Liar Season 2: Episode Details

Season 2 Episode 1: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 2 March 2020.

Season 2 Episode 2: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 9 March 2020.

Season 2 Episode 3: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 16 March 2020.

Season 2 Episode 4: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 23 March 2020.

Season 2 Episode 5: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 30 March 2020.

Season 2 Episode 6: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 6 April 2020.

Liar Season 2:

Trailer Yes, there is a trailer available for Liar season 2. development released the trailer with an intention to end the rumours and speculations revolving around the internet. We provide visual content of the television series for you to get the glimpses of information about the second season of the series.