Home TV Series Liar Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Details
TV Series

Liar Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Details

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Liar is a British thriller television series. Series made its initial debut entry on 11 September 2017. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment critics around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has renewed the series. For those who are looking for a thriller series, we have a suggestion for your bucket list. In this article, I’ll discuss Liar season 2 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Harry Williams, Jack Williams. Harry Williams, Jack Williams, James Strong are the executive producers of the television series. Production company involved in producing the television series is Two Brothers Pictures. The series has successfully completed two seasons with 12 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers. IMDB rating of the series is 8.8/10.

Who Are The Cast Included In Liar Season?

  • Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson,
  • Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham,
  • Zoë Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe,
  • Warren Brown as PC Tom Bailey,
  • Richie Campbell as Liam Sutcliffe,
  • Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham,
  • Shelley Conn as DI Vanessa Harmon,
  • Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell,
  • Eileen Davies as Andrew Earlham’s,
  • Jill Halfpenny as Jennifer Robertson,
  • Kieran Bew as Ian Davis.
  • Dawn Steele as Catherine McAulay,
  • Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton,
  • Sam Spruell as Oliver Graham,
  • Amy Nuttall as Winnie Peterson,
  • Howard Charles as Carl Peterson,
  • Dermot Crowley as Henry Neilson,
  • Jack Colgrave Hirst As Greg Maxwell,
  • Lucy Speed as a Counsellor,
  • Michael Wildman as DI Michael McCoy,
  • Jenny Galloway as the Marina.
Also Read:   Euphoria season 2 release date: When will Euphoria season 2 air?
Also Read:   When Is The On My Block Season 4 Release Date? Who Will Be In The Season 4 Cast?

Liar Season 2: Episode Details

  • Season 2 Episode 1: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 2 March 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 2: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 9 March 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 3: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 16 March 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 4: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 23 March 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 5: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 30 March 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 6: directed by James Strong, written by Harry Williams & Jack Williams, aired on 6 April 2020.
Also Read:   Here is everything we know about Outer Banks season 2

Liar Season 2:

Trailer Yes, there is a trailer available for Liar season 2. development released the trailer with an intention to end the rumours and speculations revolving around the internet. We provide visual content of the television series for you to get the glimpses of information about the second season of the series.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   White Lines Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leaked Some Info

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A flow has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a significant battery update, promising to make it a more potent rival...
Read more

Outer Banks season 2 Release Date Announcement & Other Updates

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Seeing the soapy teen play of Netflix's Outer Banks left me longing to get a tan, a fictional summer romance, and also a sun-drenched...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
This series revolves around the two major lead one the high school man who's acting as a kid and the mother who's also. This...
Read more

Liar Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Details

TV Series Kavin -
Liar is a British thriller television series. Series made its initial debut entry on 11 September 2017. The first season of the series received...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Right Place is a series that has a viewership. As it involves a whole lot of comedy elements the play has won the hearts...
Read more

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River was a hit Netflix, with the season of the show broadcasting on the assistance in December 2019. The series follows the account...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, Know Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Pennyworth's foundations on the story of the known Wayne head slave. Set during the 60s London, it bases on his young years and his...
Read more

PS5: The Next-Generation Console’s Price Will Represent Good Value

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony's PS5 isn't very likely though the company's CEO Jim Ryan has stated the cost of the console will represent decent Value to be...
Read more

Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer Details

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Dark, The Original series is on NETFLIX. It's in the German Language, Since Netflix supplies sub-titles but may be considered by anybody. From the...
Read more
© World Top Trend