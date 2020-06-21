Home Gaming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on PlayStation 4
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on PlayStation 4

By- Vikash Kumar
Star Wars has shown 10 physical LEGO Star Wars sets, which feature In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a few of which will unlock content in the game for Xbox One PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by StarWars.com, The collections, like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, all nine movies and feature a number of the most iconic moments, characters, and vehicles in Star War history.

These collections, which will be released on September 1, 2020, include the LEGO Star Wars: Advent Calendar, 501st Legion Clone Troopers, Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor, Armored Assault Tank (AAT), Knights of Ren Transport Ship, General Grievous’ Starfighter, AT-AT, Death Star Final Duel, Resistance I-TS Transport, and The Razor Crest (full with Baby Yoda).

You’re able to observe each set from the slideshow below, with official descriptions from StarWars.com.

Some vehicles and these figures will appear in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, however, some places – Resistance I-TS Transport, Death Star Final Duel, LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, along with The Razor Crest – include.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2020.

In our hands-on preview, We said, “It’s these familiar factors, combined with the ambitious nature of The Skywalker Saga who has me excited for what is being built Here Exploration, rather than syphoning down you a route. If Everything comes together, it might usher in a bright future for a franchise That was beginning to feel drowsy.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

