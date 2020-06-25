Lego Star Wars : Release Date, Gameplay, Storyline And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Star Wars fans have much awaited for the Lego Star Wars: The skywalker game. Star Wars franchise has among the biggest fanbases in the entertainment industry.

After Starwars: Rise of the Skywalker gave the decision to the long-running StarWars franchise on large displays, fans have been awaiting prequels and matches and more of the world.

Let’s dive in to find out everything we understand about the approaching star wars game, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Release Date And Trailer

The game is released by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and is set to launch on October 20, 2020. It will be an action-adventure game.

It is yet to be confirmed for PlayStation 5 along with Xbox series X.

The writer released a reveal trailer a year back and the very first trailer six months ago.

The final trailer was released two weeks ago in April.

A number of the characters from the movies can be seen from the trailers. It is going to be a treat for star wars fans.

Storyline And Gameplay

The game is split into nine episodes and participants can select to begin anyone the incident.

Each episode has five missions each making it a match of a total of 45 episodes.

The game will have a high number of arenas and planets in the films. Lightsaber wielders are now able to attempt unique types of strikes like heavy assault and light attack combos.

The game is going to have almost 500 characters for gamers to select from and play with. There’ll be starships in the movies which would be free to explore. Players may engage in various dog struggles with other characters or continue with their continuing progress.

Stay tuned with us to remain updated with all the news about Lego Starwars: The skywalker saga.