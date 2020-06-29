Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 is an up and coming animated film, which is going to be the fourth installment from the Kung Fu Panda franchise that culminated in 2008. This franchise has both played both in terms of commercial success in addition to being lauded by critics because of its mix of use of martial arts, comedy, and animation.

The two sequels were released respectively in 2011 and 2016, even though the third movie received praise. Can we receive the fourth installment of this franchise? If this is so, what can we expect? Here!

Release Date

There is absolutely no official upgrade that states when this film will release. However, some report states if everything goes well after the coronavirus pandemic, then definitely it’ll be published by ancient 2021. Some past reports revealed that the movie would have been released in 2020 but as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the release date was delayed.

Plot

Not much was revealed about Kung Fu Panda 4. But we can assume the storyline would lie mostly on how Po returned to his panda town. In this part, we might observe how Po is going to begin his trip as a master and in what way he will handle new threats.

Whatever is the Storyline one thing being apparent, we are going to witness the same cute, chubby panda Po as a food enthusiast. The journey of panda Po includes filled with puzzles and danger, but the way he’s going to tackle all this will certainly win our hearts once again.

Cast

The main character of the film is set to reprise back their roles. We are again going to see these faces on screen Jack Black as Po Ping, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey, David Cross as Crane, James Hoang as Mr. Ping. Aside from this, there might be new faces too, but these faces are yet not revealed.

Trailer

There is no trailer out yet for Kung Fu Panda part 4. But we could anticipate the whole movie in ancient 2021. Many trailers are available on the web, but there Isn’t Any such official preview for this component yet.