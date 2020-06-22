Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The animated series Kung Fu Panda is quite popular among people of all ages all around the world. The first part of the series was released in 2008 and has been a massive success. Ever since that time, DreamWorks Animation has handled the fans using two new sequels in the years 2011 and 2016. Kung Fu Panda is a perfect mixed-bag of martial arts, comedy, and animation.

This year also, we are hoping to find a new sequel of the famous Kung Fu Panda series. The new setup is the fourth version and maybe the last one also.

Release Date

Fans have been waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4 because 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 has been released. Kung Fu Panda 3 has been the very best success for your franchise and it also sparked several queries from the minds of the viewers. The fourth sequel might have answers to our questions.

However, there is still no good news for the fans since the official release date of Kung Fu Panda 4 has not been declared yet.

A little longer to wait for any official statement would be good though! Like all other films, filming of Kung Fu Panda 4 is also currently ceased because of COVID-19 without any updates from manufacturers about when filming would restart, but we’re expecting to hear good news as soon as the pandemic ends.

Cast

Earlier, there was a rumor of legendary movie stars to voiceover for the personalities of Kung Fu Panda 4 containing names such as Jackie Chan, Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, and Lucy Liu. However, no official update has been announced yet. Voiceover from some of those wonderful stars, well that seems like music to my ears.

Plot

The story of Kung Fu Panda 4 could begin from where it had been abandoned in Kung Fu Panda 3. We’d get answers to all our questions that aroused after watching the next portion of the sequence. With every sequel, we get to find out more about the characters. In the upcoming installation, we may get to learn more about Po and his father.

In the last installment, we found the father and son (Po) meeting to remain in a village Pandas. The storyline of Kung Fu Panda 4 will revolve around Po and his dad. Po could eventually become the new master by learning Kung Fu from his father. Our verdict on whether that is going to be the last portion of this Panda series.

Trailer

But no official teaser of Kung Fu Panda 4 was published yet and we might not get it this past year.