Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Kung Fu Panda has made followers all over the world with cartoon series and its prequels. Millennials love the panda Po. A crush was created by the 3 prequels of Kung Fu Panda. Kung Fu Panda is a wuxia humor movie series whose owner is Universal Pictures through Dreamworks Animation. The first movie is a launch from the year of 2008. The sequel’s premiere in 2011 and 2016, respectively. There have already been five short movies and two animated series associated with that. Additionally, there are theatrical arrangements and games on it.

Release Date

The makers declared that they are already working on the Kung Fu Panda 4 of their franchise. But, it is the goal to get a 2018 release. But that did not take place. The transfer of Generation Company from NBC Universal to Dreamwork led to further delay. Additionally, because of the standstill from the production due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, nothing could be anticipated for now.

Plot

Everyone’s best-loved, appealing fluffy panda Po has now become the monster warrior. He, Together with the Furious Five- Tigress, Viper, Monkey, Mantis, and Crane, trained by Master Shifu journeys into thrilling expeditions. Each time, he perceives his possible more and becomes brave and bold.

In the fourth region of the franchise, we can anticipate Po to train kids of the Panda Village to vie against the evil. But without a thrill ending from the third film, it’s just an assumption.

Cast

The same voice artists are expected to voice for the characters to return in the upcoming brand new film. These are as follows:

Jack Black acting as Po,

Angelina Jolie acting as Tigress,

Jackie Chan playing as Monkey,

David Cross playing as Crane,

Lucy Liu playing as Viper,

Seth Rogen acting as Mantis and

Dustin Hoffman playing as Master Shifu

Trailer

No trailer or teaser has been produced by the studio of Kung Fu Panda. But if the film is going to be launch in 2021, then a trailer can be expected by the end of 2020. Although the hope of these fans to watch Po back on screens is becoming postpone continuously, but this wish is going to be fulfilled soon.