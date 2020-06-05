Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Details!!!

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4: The Kung Fu Panda is going to get a fourth part inserted in its movie franchise as the announcement of the new movie has been done before. Kung Fu Panda has made followers throughout the world with its prequels and cartoon series’. Millennials adore the chubby panda Po using its sweet demeanor. The 3 prequels of Kung Fu Panda made a smash, and the forthcoming movie will happen this year.

Release Date

It’s been four decades following Kung Fu Panda 3 published. The three prequels of this cartoon series are from DreamWorks. The sequel was decided to release in 2018. But the job had to close down since NBC Universal acquired DreamWorks.

The scripting of the movie is completed, and the production works are about to begin. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the film has to wrap up on the shelf.

When the lockdown lifts of this production work can be completed, the particular discharge date is yet to be declared. So we can anticipate Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2020 or early 2021.

Plot

In the past movie, Po realized that he was the true dragon and his successor. The protagonist Kai was destroyed, and the film ends up with serenity. As the Po is the successor of the dragon, we’ve got a lot more to expect in the upcoming film.

The storyline of the movie isn’t yet revealed, however, there are a lot of expectations in lovers. This movie will have more of Po because he returned into his panda village.

Additionally, there are opportunities for a new villain. We can hope that in this sequel, Po will have a love interest. Did Tigress have a crush on Po? We can presume a crystal clear picture only after the trailer has come out.

Cast

It’s said that Jack Black as Po and Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress. Lucy Liu as Master Viper and Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu. Seth Rogen and Davis as Master Mantis and Master Crane, respectively.