Kung Fu Panda 4 Air Date, Latest updates, we have every single details for you

By- Shubh Bohra
The franchise has confirmed that the movie will have six parts of which three sections have already been released thus the fans are paying for the rest three parts especially the upcoming fourth one DreamWorks animations was the producer of the first film which came in 2008 then we have Kung Fu Panda 2 in the year 2011 both films got a massive success at the box office next the Kung Fu Panda 3 was released in 2016.

It turned out to be super hit on the box office with a grand collection of 630.7 million dollars. In addition to this, Kung Fu Panda 2 earned more than six hundred sixty million dollars, and the third part also earned a total of 521.2 million dollars. The director of Kung Fu Panda 4 would be Jennifer yuh Nelson.

Release date of Kung Fu Panda 4 :

The first thought that the film would release in 2018, but it did not happen since the film does not follow any publication pattern, and we cannot predict the launch date for the next part, although now it is reported that the film had been delayed until 2020.

Cast of Kung Fu Panda 4:

The cast for the Kung Fu Panda includes Jack Black ESPO, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan jean-Claude, van dama as Master croc, Dustin Hoffman as a master teacher, JK Simmons playing Qi Kate as MAME, Seth Rogen as master mantis.

Whereas David Cross will give voice to crane master. Lucy Liu to VIPRE master and not to forget the very popular Jackie Chan would be playing master monkey Kung Fu Panda, one made with a budget of 130 million dollars.

The upcoming part of the movie will undoubtedly be a massive hit like a previous three. The production and cast are working hard on the project.

