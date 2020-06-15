Home Hollywood Knives Out Release Date, Cast & All Update
Knives Out Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Knives Out is an American mystery film. The first announcement about the film came back on October 30, 2018. Based on the request from the audience, community development has planned to reach online video streaming platforms for reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. In this article, I’ll discuss Knives Out Amazon prime release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The film is directed by Rian Johnson, Produced by Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson. Rian Johnson writes the story of the film. The production companies involved in producing the film are MRC and T-Street. The film’s initial release received many awards and positive feedback from the entertainment critics around the globe. The IMDB rating of the film is 7.9/10, and rotten tomatoes providing 97%.

When Is Knives Out Amazon Prime Release Date?

Knives Out are already released on June 12, 2020. The development has launched the digital version of the film as announced earlier without any delay. For those who are interested in the film can enjoy the film in Amazon prime. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the Knives Out.

Who Are The Cast Included In Knives Out?

The development has been updating the cast details of the film through social media posts and press releases. Production has been updating the shooting progress of the film to engage the audience towards the film. We have gathered much information about the cast involved in the film from the internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Knives Out

  • Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc,
  • Chris Evans as Hugh Ransom Drysdale,
  • Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera,
  • Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale,
  • Michael Shannon as Walter “Walt” Thrombey,
  • Don Johnson as Richard Drysdale,
  • Toni Collette as Joni Thrombey,
  • Lakeith Stanfield as Detective Lieutenant Elliott,
  • Katherine Langford as Megan “Meg” Thrombey,
  • Jaeden Martell as Jacob Thrombey,
  • Christopher Plummer as Harlan Thrombey,
  • Riki Lindhome as Donna Thrombey,
  • Edi Patterson as Fran,
  • Frank Oz as Alan Stevens,
  • K Callan as Wanetta “Great Nana” Thrombey,
  • Noah Segan as Trooper Wagner,
  • M. Emmet Walsh as Mr. Proofroc,
  • Marlene Forte as Mrs. Cabrera,
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Hardrock.
Knives Out Trailer

The development has released the trailer to answer any queries from the audience community. We provide a trailer for you to get glimpses of information from the visual content of the film.

Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

