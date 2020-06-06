Kissing booth season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

The kissing booth season 2 was called by the fans again and again as they made the season one of the show mostly watched season. The first season was released by the makers on Netflix in the year 2018. the sequel for season 2 was confirmed in the year 2019 but the fans are still waiting for it to arrive.

The movie filmed between June and October 2019, so it is been looked at as all the work was completed before the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

The first season was very much liked by the teenagers as they could relate their lives to the story of the kissing booth. The kissing booth is always available on Netflix to watch.

It is a romantic comedy which is directed by Vince Marcello from a screenplay by Marcello and jay Arnold.

Cast: Kissing booth season 2

cast members include Joel Courtney is also returning as Lee Flynn, Elle’s BFF, and Noah’s brother, Meganne Young as Lee’s girlfriend Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Noah and Lee’s mother, and Bianca Bosch as OMG girl Olivia.

The fans are excited to know about the amazing cast of the new upcoming season. Good news for the fans arises that Elordi will be coming back in the new season in the role of Noah along with joey king as Elle Evans. The new faces include Maisie Richardson and Taylor Perez.

Plot: Kissing booth season 2

The first movie ended with Noah heading off to the college and Elle stated that whether or not they are good to be with each other. Joey King had her way. Noah is now at Harvard and Elle is completing her serious year at high school with lee.

After all, there are only so much of texts and calls that can satisfy. There may be several small elements in the film that differs from the book but the storyline takes a good turn in their lives.

Release: Kissing booth season 2

The kissing booth season 2 is likely to be released on 24th July 2020. There might be a little delay in the release due to the ongoing situation of coronavirus in the country.

Stay tuned for more updates!