Home TV Series Netflix Kissing booth season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to...
TV SeriesNetflix

Kissing booth season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
- Advertisement -

The kissing booth season 2 was called by the fans again and again as they made the season one of the show mostly watched season. The first season was released by the makers on Netflix in the year 2018. the sequel for season 2 was confirmed in the year 2019 but the fans are still waiting for it to arrive.

The movie filmed between June and October 2019, so it is been looked at as all the work was completed before the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

The first season was very much liked by the teenagers as they could relate their lives to the story of the kissing booth. The kissing booth is always available on Netflix to watch.

It is a romantic comedy which is directed by Vince Marcello from a screenplay by Marcello and jay Arnold.

Cast: Kissing booth season 2

cast members include Joel Courtney is also returning as Lee Flynn, Elle’s BFF, and Noah’s brother, Meganne Young as Lee’s girlfriend Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Noah and Lee’s mother, and Bianca Bosch as OMG girl Olivia.

The fans are excited to know about the amazing cast of the new upcoming season. Good news for the fans arises that Elordi will be coming back in the new season in the role of Noah along with joey king as Elle Evans. The new faces include Maisie Richardson and Taylor Perez.

Plot: Kissing booth season 2

The first movie ended with Noah heading off to the college and Elle stated that whether or not they are good to be with each other. Joey King had her way. Noah is now at Harvard and Elle is completing her serious year at high school with lee.

After all, there are only so much of texts and calls that can satisfy. There may be several small elements in the film that differs from the book but the storyline takes a good turn in their lives.

Release: Kissing booth season 2

The kissing booth season 2 is likely to be released on 24th July 2020. There might be a little delay in the release due to the ongoing situation of coronavirus in the country.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Also Read:   The Ladies Hit a Roadblock at'Powerful' Episode of'Good Girls' (VIDEO)
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Ladies Hit a Roadblock at'Powerful' Episode of'Good Girls' (VIDEO)
Sakshi Gupta

Must Read

When will Log Horizon hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know about the show!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
Log Horizon is a Japanese series. It was on-air in 2013 and was a big hit. Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date The episode of Log...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk television. The series created by Karta Kalogridis received positive reviews. The series is set in the long run. A...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4: Netflix Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
The producers have canceled the Canadian series Anne with an E has. The news really really disappointed its fans. Anne with an E season...
Read more

When will Future Man Season 3 release? Keep reading to know more!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
As per reports, the TV series Future Man is all set to come back with its third installment. After getting this update, the fans are super- excited...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Official Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Dramas are best at all as they understand how to keep the audience follow the remaining episodes as well as the remaining seasons. It...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Riverdale is a teen drama show focused upon Archie Comics. Creative chief executive Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brought The show to The CW and designed and...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Witcher Season 2 Updates: The Witcher is one of the most famous sets of this streaming platform Netflix. The series released in the...
Read more

When will Supernatural Season 15 hit the screens? Keep reading to know more!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
Supernatural first debuted in 2005. Since then, it has been one of the highest-rated shows of all time. The show revolves around two brothers...
Read more

Is That Sony Unofficialy Announced their Unreleased WH-1000XM4 Headphones Show Up in Walmart Listing

Technology Viper -
When it comes to wireless over-ear Bluetooth audio headphones, Sony's flagship WH-1000MX3 headphones are one of the top-notch on the market, as well as...
Read more

When will the American Gods season 3 be released?

TV Series Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Season two of the show was released in March 2019. So we can assume that season 3 will release in 2020. Although Starz and...
Read more
© World Top Trend