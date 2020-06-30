Home Hollywood Keanu Reeves Is Set To Reprise His Role As Neo In The...
Keanu Reeves Is Set To Reprise His Role As Neo In The Upcoming Film The Matrix 4

By- Vikash Kumar
Almost two decades later, Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming film The Matrix 4. While franchise celebrities occasionally stick around because of even a paycheck or nostalgia, these weren’t Reeves’ reasons to return for the sequel. In a new interview, he stated it was the script’s”wonderful story” that persuaded him to join the Warner Bros. reboot.

“Lana Wachowski composed a beautiful script and an excellent story that resonated with me,” Reeves explained to Empire. “That is the only real reason to do it. To work with her is just amazing.”

The 55-year-old celebrity also suggested The Matrix 4 Plot can provide”meaningful” modern-day lessons to fans. “It has been unique, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say and that we can take some nutrition from,” stated Reeves.

Business story details for its fourth installment from the Matrix franchise have been kept tightly under wraps. But, as IndieWire Notes, rumors were brewing” that time travel is involved, and a younger iteration of the Morpheus character is involved.”

Either Reeves is not alone in his praise for the secret storyline Was co-written by franchise co-creator Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and Cloud Atlas novelist David Mitchell. Carrie-Anne Moss, who is coming back as Trinity, likewise gushed about the script.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

