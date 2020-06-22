Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Are Returning For The Matrix 4

- Advertisement -

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. This is especially intriguing because both characters were killed off at The Matrix Revolutions. Given the reality-bending nature of this Matrix franchise, nevertheless, resurrection certainly isn’t out of the query, and Neo’s return was hinted at in the first trilogy’s closing moments, as a result of some line from the Oracle. The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) is also said to be coming back again. For his role, Hugo Weaving says that he will not be reprising the Agent Smith role due to a scheduling conflict, while Cypher actor Joe Pantoliano has been lobbying to take part. It isn’t known whether any other Matrix alumni will be returning.

Lana Wachowski Will Be Directing The Matrix 4

As well as Reeves and Moss, Lana Wachowski is also plugging back into The Matrix for The fourth moment. The original trilogy was written and directed by Lana Wachowski along with her sister Lilly, but only the former will be working on The Matrix 4. Lilly has been carrying somewhat of a sabbatical in the entertainment sector since around 2016, with Lana working alone on the second season of Sense8. Seeing science-fiction especially, Lilly asserts she has lost interest in tales heavy with subtext because of her gender transition, explaining her lack in The Matrix 4. Lilly is currently busy working on the drama/comedy series Work In Progress.

New Matrix 4 Cast Members

With Laurence Fishburne’s potential participation in The Matrix 4 still unconfirmed, Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has joined the cast of the sequel Accounts will be playing with a Morpheus. Furthermore, The Matrix 4 has cast Neil Patrick Harris, Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick, Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff, Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Spartacus’ Ellen Hollman, and Sense8’s Toby Onwumere and Brian J. Smith, all in undisclosed roles.