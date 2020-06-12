Justice League: Release Date, Cast

- Advertisement -

Justice League was a pretty good movie but it didn’t perform according to Warner Bros’ expectations at the box office. It achieved $658 million worldwide. While that’s a respectable number by most standards, it’s not when it’s a superhero squad movie as compared to its rival.

Justice League release date:

Warner Bros had scheduled Justice League 2 for release on June 14, 2019. They removed that schedule date quietly long before the first movie was released, and that date was also taken back due to some unexplained reasons. There’s also another untitled film scheduled for August 2, 2019 by WB, but that isn’t going to be Justice League 2.

We don’t expect Justice League 2 before 2021. When it releases it may have a totally different Batman under the cowl and a new Superman in the cape.

Justice League 2 Cast:

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Ben Affleck as Batman.

Henry Cavill as Superman.